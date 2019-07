🔥Unprecedented wildfires in the Arctic have released 50 Mt of CO2 into the atmosphere in June alone.



In Alaska, the @CopernicusEU #Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) has registered almost 400 wildfires this year.



More about the extreme fire activity ➡️https://t.co/9LgJwgRK84